Skip to Main Content Area
Links
Subscribe
Login
Submit Obituary
Submit Letter to the Editor
e-Edition
Contact Us
Front
Community
Sports
Business
Opinions
Obits
Archives
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
User login
Username:
*
Password:
*
Request new password
Home
warning: Parameter 2 to ed_classified_link_alter() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/soloneconomist/www/www/includes/common.inc on line 2968.
warning: Parameter 2 to ed_classified_link_alter() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/soloneconomist/www/www/includes/common.inc on line 2968.
Trojans undefeated
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/29/2017 - 11:48am
Iowa City West High sinks Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 131-39
Jeff Garbutt chugs along at full throttle in the JV 100-yard butterfly Tuesday, Dec. 19 at home, against Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Garbutt was second in 1:10.65. (photo by Chris Umscheid)
By
Chris Umscheid
North Liberty Leader
. . . . . Full story available to subscribers only. . . . . .
Chris Umscheid
Featured
North Liberty Leader
Sports
©2016 Solon Economist and North Liberty Leader