Women of Troy survive a visit from the Rams

IC West downs Dubuque Senior 7-5 and 10-7

North Liberty Leader

IOWA CITY– The West High Women of Troy ended the regular season with a 25-15 record boosted a bit by a sweep at home of the Dubuque Senior Rams on Thursday, July 6. The game was rescheduled from June 29 due to weather concerns and fit nicely into the schedule as both teams drew a first round bye in regional play. West took game one 7-5 and finished the night with a 10-7 win.

Senior struck in the top of the fourth with a solo home run for a 1-0 lead, which was equalized in the bottom of the fourth as Miranda Jones’ RBI brought home Brooke Goodman. An RBI double from the Rams in the fifth gave Dubuque the lead back, 2-1.

West took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth as Brylee Klosterman smacked an RBI double, Kaitlyn Fangman nailed an RBI single with the bases loaded and Kiahna Hill also drove in a run with a single. The Women of Troy left the bases loaded as the inning ended, but had a 5-2 lead.

Senior chipped the West High lead down by one run in the sixth with an RBI single, but Skylar Ryan answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI triple. Goodman had an RBI ground-out to make it 7-4 before the final Ram runner scored in the seventh on an error.

Klosterman, Jones and Hill had two hits each with a double for Klosterman. Taleah Smith, Ryan (triple), Goodman and Fangman had one hit each for 10 total for West High. Abby Henderson pitched five innings giving up four hits and three runs (two earned) while walking two and striking out three. Kayli Baldwin worked the circle for one inning giving up one hit and one earned run. The freshman walked one and struck out one while Lauren Upchurch gave up one hit and one unearned run in her one inning of pitching.

The Women of Troy regrouped between games and came out swinging in the nightcap with two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Brylee Klosterman and Goodman had RBI singles. Smith was DOA at first base in the second inning, but allowed a run to score, making it 3-0 for West. The Rams put two runs across the plate in the top of the third and then took the lead on a two-run homer. An RBI single from Goodman in the bottom of the third tied the game 4-4, where the score would sit until a big fifth inning for the Women of Troy.

Cynthia Hull knocked an RBI double as did Klosterman to make it 6-4 before Hill smacked a two-run homer to make it 8-4 for West High. The Rams refused to go quietly in the night and put three runs across in the top of the sixth making it an 8-7 ballgame.

Brylee Klosterman struck a lead off home run in the bottom of the sixth while the final run scored on an error for the 10-7 win. Kylie Heisdorffer started in the circle for West, stepped out for Upchurch and Henderson, and came back to close out the game. Heisdorffer, a junior, ended the night with three strikeouts in a row.

Ryan (four, including one double), Darby Donovan (two), Brylee Klosterman (two, with one homer and one double), Hill (two, including one homer), Smith, Goodman, Cynthia Hull and Klosterman produced 14 hits for West High. Heisdorffer totaled four innings in the circle where she gave up five hits and four earned runs with one walk and six strikeouts. Upchurch worked 1-2/3 innings, giving up two hits, walking one and striking out two while Henderson pitched 1-1/3 innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs with one strikeout.

The Rams headed for Class 5A regional play with a 16-21 regular season record.