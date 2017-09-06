And the last shall be first

IC West High Trojans go from 8th seed to state 3A soccer champs

North Liberty Leader

DES MOINES– Iowa City West High’s Trojans went from the bottom of the 2017 Class 3A State Soccer Tournament brackets (eighth seed) to the top, claiming their ninth state championship Saturday, June 3, at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

The Trojans, led by veteran coach Brad Stiles, entered the tournament with a 13-7 record and were pitted against No. 1 seed Cedar Rapids Prairie in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 1.

The unbeaten (19-0) Hawks scored midway through the first half and held the Trojans at bay for the remainder of the period and for nearly all of the second half until Nick Raley broke through to tie the game in the final two minutes.

Two scoreless overtime periods resulted in a Penalty Kick (PK) shoot-out in which West High keeper Zach Frisbie and Anton N’Dayishimiye clinched victory. N’Dayishimiye went to the line with the match tied at five PKs each and fired a shot that bounced off the crossbar on the goal. He got a redo from starting ahead of the referee’s whistle, and put the second chance to good use by launching the winning shot past Prairie’s keeper for a 6-5 finish and a 2-1 final score.

The upset win sent the Trojans to the semifinals where the fourth-seeded, 15-1 Bettendorf Bulldogs waited after knocking off fifth-seed Urbandale.

Nick Raley, Alex Andersen and Brody Schilling, a freshman, put in the Trojans’ goals in a 4-1 win with two from Andersen.

The championship match put the Trojans up against No.2 Valley, West Des Moines. The 19-3 Tigers entered the tournament as the defending state champions, but left as the state runner-up after Raley headed the ball into the goal off a pass from Andersen almost an hour into the contest for a 1-0 lead that held.

The Trojans were champions in 2000, 2003 and 2005 (2A), 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 (3A). The team was the state runner-up in 2004, 2007 and 2008.

Raley, Conor Zielinski, Andersen and N’Dayishimiye were named to the Class 3A All-Tournament Team with Andersen named the captain.