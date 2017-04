Creek Girls fifth at Anamosa Early Bird

Stratton, Barker, Roller and 4x200 take runner-up spots

ANAMOSA– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) girls’ track and field team placed fifth in team points Tuesday, April 11, at Anamosa’s Early Bird Relays. Monticello won the meet with 160.5 points followed by the host Blue Raiders (116), Maquoketa Valley (102.5), Center Point-Urbana (100), the Clippers (87), Springville (67) and Dyersville Beckman (62).

Karsyn Stratton picked up three runner-ups with second-place showings in the 200-meter dash (27.87 seconds), the 400-meter dash (1:03.60) and the long jump (15-1 1/2). Kaylie Barker was second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:31, Mariah Roller was second in the discus with a 110-11 throw and Cierra Lacina, Rylee Rummelhart, Riley Hennes and Andrea Roller were second in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:56.07.

The Creek Girls travel to Washington on Thursday, April 20, for the Demons’ invitational at 4:30 p.m. and visit Center Point to run with the Stormin’ Pointers Monday, April 24, at 4:45 p.m.

The annual Pacha Relays are set for Thursday, April 27, at Clear Creek Amana High School, in Tiffin, starting at 4:45 p.m.

Results for Clear Creek Amana from Tuesday, April 11:

Team Results: 1, Monticello, 160.50. 2, Anamosa, 116. 3, Maquoketa Valley, 102.50. 4, Center Point-Urbana, 100. 5, Clear Creek Amana, 87. 6, Springville, 67. 7, Dyersville Beckman, 62.

100-meter dash: 9, Grace DeHerrera, 14.69. 12, Mariah Russell, 14.81. 13, Jordan Neely, 14.93. 23, Madison Mason, 16.44.

200-meter dash: 2, Karsyn Stratton, 27.87. 5, Madelynn Langridge, 29.38. 7, Meagan Harvey, 30.94.

400-meter dash: 2, Stratton, 1:03.60. 5, Claire Navara, 1:07.47. 14, Liv Smyka, 1:40.10.

800-meter run: 12, Ally Loren, 2:56.30. 13, Olivia Fairholm, 3:00.09.

100-meter hurdles: 7, Langridge, 18.12.

1,500-meter run: 2, Kaylie Barker, 5:31.00.

Discus: 2, Mariah Roller, 110-11. 5, Ainsley Schrock, 102-11. 10, Danielle Wnek, 90-04. 12, Meagan Harvey, 85-02.

High jump: Andrea Roller, 4-08.00.

Long jump: 2, Stratton, 15-01.50.

Shot put: 5, Schrock, 33-06.00. 10, M. Roller, 28-02.50. 11, Wnek, 27-07.00.

4x100-meter relay: 4, Clear Creek Amana (Langridge, Rylee Rummelhart, A. Roller, DeHerrera), 55.58. 11, Clear Creek Amana (Russell, Neely, Wnek, Mason), 1:00.52.

4x200-meter relay: 2, Clear Creek Amana (Cierra Lacina, Rummelhart, Riley Hennes, A. Roller), 1:56.07. 9, Clear Creek Amana (Neely, DeHerrera, Wnek, Mason), 2:10.31.

4x400-meter relay: 8, Clear Creek Amana (Lacina, Hennes, Navara, Stratton), 4:36.40. 12, Clear Creek Amana (Loren, Fairholm, Barker, Smyka), 5:17.39.

4x800-meter relay: 5, Clear Creek Amana (Barker, Loren, Fairholm, Harvey), 11:35.45.

800-meter sprint medley relay: 4, Clear Creek Amana (Langridge, Rummelhart, Hennes, Lacina), 2:00.85.